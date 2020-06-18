Somali Premier League given the go-ahead after a three-month stoppage

Somali Premier League is due to resume on Thursday 18 June 2020, after the country’s most high profile sporting event was stopped on 18 March due to COVID-19 pandemic which caused enforced restrictions on all sport both in Somalia and elsewhere in the world.

Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, has announced that all football competitions in the country will resume on Thursday, with Somali Premier League becoming the first sport to be re-started in the country, after the federal government has authorized the resumption of all sport in the country.

“We have come to the end of an expected disruptions on our beautiful game. I am delighted to announce that Somali Premier League will be the first sport to be resumed in the country, as Horseed Sports Club will take on Raadsan FC on Thursday” SFF president, Abdiqani Said Arab, said.

The president said that all teams have been updated on the guidelines and medical considerations mentioned in the two instruction manuals FIFA recently sent to Somali Football Federation, as part of preparations for the return to footballing activities.

“On top of the medical guidelines from FIFA, we are also following government advice and guidance to keep our players and staff safe” Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, noted adding that all matches will be played without spectators until further notice depending on how the risk of contracting COVID-19 is contained.

Senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, added that technical benches at all football facilities have been re-arranged so that physical distancing can be practised.

“There won’t be handshakes. Additional stewards and volunteers will be on standby to ensure that both players and SFF staff at football stadiums are clearly following the rules in place” senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, explained.

“We are fully prepared for the resumption of football competitions in the country and it is our duty to ensure that all guidelines are met” he said adding that hygiene is one of the key priorities for SFF, as using hand sanitizers upon entering and exiting the facility has been made mandatory.

“More sanitizers, tissue papers and other necessities for the protection of the pandemic, have all been made available at football facilities” the senior vice president noted.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.com