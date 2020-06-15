Police reservist, two al shabaab militants killed in lafey, Mandera.

A Police officer and two al shabaab militants were on Sunday killed during a fierce exchange of fire in lafey, Mandera county.

Police commander Jeremiah Kosiom said unknown number of al Shabaab gunmen wanted to destroy a Safaricom mast in Warankalla area in Mandera before being repulsed by National police Reservists.

Kosiom said the gunmen were preparing to bring down the mast before 17 NPR officers engaged them in a shoot out.

A NPR officer was killed and several militants sustained gunshot wounds .

He said the Shabaab’s body is in a government facility as finger prints details are being taken to identify next of kin.

Area MP Abdi Mude condemned the incident and urged the police to beef up security and arrest the perpetrators.

“it’s really very sad again, we are mourning the loss of yet another gallant NPR after a dawn attack by Al-Shabaab terror groups. I wish to send my earliest condolences to the family,” the MP said through a Facebook post.

“For far too long, we have been held hostage by this terror groups along the porous boarders which has claimed many lives of our people. As the area representative, I urge the national government to take an urgent action and pursue these perpetrators.”

The incident happened hours after al Shabaab raided neighboring village in Fino defiling two minors.

The incident happened at the girls’ home as the unknown number of gunmen repeatedly defiled 14 and 15 years old minors.

He urged the Government to beef up security in the area following numerous attacks targeted on innocent members of the public.