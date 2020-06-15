Communique On The Talks Between Somalia And Somaliland.

Upon the initiative of H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, the president of the Republic of Djibouti, the leaders of the region; H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, President of Somalia and H.E. Moussa Bihi Abid, President of Somaliland.

Held a consultative summit meeting in Djibouti on June 14th 2020, in order to help the two leaders from Somalia and Somaliland to resume dialogue on the relationship between Somalia and Somaliland. The leaders recognise the importance of Djibouti’s role in peacebuilding and peacemaking the region. Prior to this historic event, several rounds of negotiation were undertaken in the past with little progress.

The President of Somalia and the President of Somaliland have come to an understanding that a technical committee composed of members of the two delegations will resume the talks between the two sides and also follow up the pending issues already agreed upon. The two parties agreed not to politicize development assistance and investment.

The summit proposed Djibouti as the venue of these technical meetings. It is paramount that two peoples interests remain at the center of the progress. The summit urges all regional continental and international organizations to bring their support to this process.

Source: Republic of Djibouti