Message of Condolence on the Passing of the President of Burundi, H.E. Pierre Nkurunziza

Mogadishu:-The African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, has learnt with sadness about the death of the President of Burundi, H.E. Pierre Nkurunziza.

“On behalf of the mission, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the government, the people of Burundi and the bereaved family.

Through the Burundi Contingent in AMISOM, President Nkurunziza worked tirelessly with the AU to bring peace and security to Somalia.

Like many leaders of the countries that contribute both human and material resources to the stabilization of Somalia, the late President believed in the ideals of a reconciled, secure and prosperous Somalia”, said the SRCC and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

“The passing of President Nkurunziza is incredibly sad for all of us in AMISOM. The mission to achieve a peaceful Somalia will miss the late President Nkurunziza’s guidance and leadership.

We are, however, assured that the fierce spirit, unbending dedication and professionalism President Nkurunziza was able to instill in our Burundian Contingent will ensure that his ideals for a violence free Somalia shall continue to prosper and prevail.”

Burundi was the second country to respond to the call by the African Union to send troops to Somalia after Uganda. As a troop contributing country to AMISOM, Burundi has provided brave men and women who fought battles to liberate Mogadishu and other towns and cities from Al-Shabaab and, to this day, are a great example of dedication, sacrifice, progression and fortitude.