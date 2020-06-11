Statement by the United States Calling for a Meeting Between the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States.

The United States calls for the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to urgently convene a meeting with all Federal Member State (FMS) Presidents. The interim Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia is grounded in the principle of dialogue and cooperation between the Federal Government and Federal Member States; Article 51(3) requires that the Presidents meet at least once per year.

We welcome recent statements by Speaker of the Upper House Abdi Hashi, President of Hirshabelle Mohamed Abdi Ware, President of Puntland Said Abdullahi Deni, and President of Jubaland Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, and other stakeholders who have requested an FGS-FMS meeting, engagement, and dialogue in keeping with the Somali Constitution.

Somalia faces both historic opportunities and profound challenges. We call upon FGS and FMS leaders to demonstrate courageous leadership by setting aside differences in order to agree on a timely, inclusive, and transparent model for national elections; resolve political divisions; unite against al-Shabaab; revise the Somali Transition Plan; deliver on the promise of debt relief; and effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Government is committed to supporting the Somali people and determined to advance our shared goals and objectives for the future of Somalia. Through a renewed commitment to peaceful dialogue, we are confident that FGS-FMS cooperation will secure peace, prosperity, and development for all Somali citizens.