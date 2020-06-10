AMISOM statement on civilian casualties in Janaale.

Mogadishu, 9th June, 2020 – At approximately 9:00 a.m. on June 8, 2020, Al-Shabaab terrorists laid an ambush on a main supply route in an area North East of Janaale, in the Lower Shabelle region.

Our AMISOM forces on a tip off, engaged the terrorists and, unfortunately, some civilians were caught in the line of fire, resulting in casualties. The terrorists planned to attack and disrupt the movement of people and goods in the area.

Regrettably, three women were killed in the crossfire while two were injured and are currently receiving medical attention at the AMISOM hospital. We would like to render our sincere apologies and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“While fighting terrorists, we remain committed to protecting the population and main supply routes where terrorists often plant IEDs and detonate to cause mayhem. The Monday June 8, 2020 incident was unfortunate, and I sincerely offer my condolences to the families of the deceased”, said the Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.