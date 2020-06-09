Somalia confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases as tally hits 2,368

MOGADISHU:- Somali Health Ministry on Monday confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,368.

Fawziya Abikar, the Health Minister of Somalia said the majority of the cases were recorded in the self-declared region of Somaliland and Galmudug.

Abikar said 29 patients recovered from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 470.

The minister said one patient succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 84.

Abikar said 24 of the latest cases are male while ten others are female and the cases are largely community transmission.

The COVID-9 cases are surging at a time that Somalia is struggling to contain floods that have affected nearly a million people and desert locusts that are devouring crops and pasture in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug. Enditem

Source: Xinhua