Commander of Kenyan forces visits troops in Somalia.

Commander of the Kenyan Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi has paid an unannounced visit to the East African country’s troops operating in Somalia’s Lower Jubba Region.

The Kenyan forces are part of the African Union peacekeeping forces fighting militant group Al-Shabab alongside Somali government forces.

The commander inspected several Kenyan military bases in the region, meeting senior commanders and listening to updates on the war against the militant group.

The commander visited troops in Hosingow, Tabta, Qoqani and Afmadow.

The visit comes amid tense relations between Kenya and Somalia over a sea border dispute that is currently at the International Court of Justice.

The Kenyan government has been accused of creating rebellion against the federal government in Jubbaland, charges it repeatedly denied.