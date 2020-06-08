Message from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan, to the opening of the Seventh Session of the Federal Parliament.

Mr. President,

Honorable Speakers,

Honorable Members of the Somali Federal Parliament,

I am pleased to send this message of support at the opening of the Seventh Session of the Federal Parliament.

I congratulate the Honorable Members on your determination to convene this session and ensure continuity in Parliament’s work, despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the United Nations family, I wish to express our solidarity with the Somali people and Government as you confront this global challenge.

Be assured that the United Nations remains committed to supporting your work as you begin this important session.

The eyes of the Somali people, as well as those of Somalia’s international partners, are on Parliament as you begin your work to advance pressing national priorities.

These include work related to the upcoming national elections, amendments to the Political Parties Law and consideration of the report of the joint ad hoc committee on the Electoral Law, as well as the presentation by the National Independent Electoral Commission.

Honourable Members, Somalia is at a critical juncture, and the work of the Federal Parliament will determine Somalia’s path to democracy and stability for many years to come.

We urge you to conduct your work in the spirit of inclusivity, drawing in voices from across the political and social spectrum, and giving prominence to the views of women, minority groups and those who have historically lacked representation.

Unity of purpose among Somalis is indispensable as the country traverses this arduous and delicate period.

I wish to express my appreciation for your work and encourage you to bring all stakeholders together, to foster reconciliation, build consensus on national priorities and contribute to addressing the challenges facing the country.

As you embark on your deliberations, please continue to count on the support of the United Nations.

My very best wishes for a successful session.