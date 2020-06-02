Turkey condemns attack on aid workers in Somalia

Mogadishu:-Turkey on Saturday denounced an attack on aid workers in Somalia, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry in a statement on its website expressed the country’s condolences over the attack, in which eight aid workers of a health facility in Gololey Village were abducted and executed.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the abduction and the brutally execution of eight aid workers working in a health facility in Gololey Village located in the Hirshabelle region by a group of unidentified gunmen.

“We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives,” the statement read.

Source: Anadolu Agency