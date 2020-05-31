AMISOM condemns abduction and killing of health workers and a civilian at Gololey Health Facility in Balcad District

Mogadishu:- The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) condemns the abduction and deliberate killing of seven health workers and a civilian at a local health centre in Gololey village in the Balcad District of HirShabelle State on May 28, 2020.

According to local reports, at about 13:00hrs on May 27, 2020, armed men in military uniform abducted seven health workers and a civilian from Gololey Health Facility. Eight bullet-ridden bodies were subsequently thrown on the main road in the area the following day.

As Somalia continues to face the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, health workers continue to provide much needed quality health care. They are putting their lives on the line to save others in very difficult circumstances.

“I am shocked by the senseless killings of civilians. Deliberate attacks against health professionals and facilities are a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law and constitute a war crime in non-international armed conflicts,” said the Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

The African Union Mission in Somalia, presents its sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the people and government of Somalia, for the loss of these dedicated citizens.