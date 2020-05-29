9 health care workers abducted, killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia

Nine health care workers were killed and their bodies dumped along a highway, officials said Thursday.

“[Nine] health workers in Gololeey vicinity health clinic were abducted last night by unknown forces. Their bodies have been dumped on the highway near Gololeey.

They have been slaughtered all. They were working for Zamzam Humanitarian agency! So tragic indeed,” a Bal’ad district security official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

A police officer in middle Shabelle region confirmed the incident to Anadolu Agency.

“We received this horrific news and we don’t know who is behind this barbaric attack, but our police officials were deployed in the area and an investigation is underway,” Bashir Mohamud Hassan told the Turkish news agency.

The workers were from Bal’ad, an agricultural town 40 kilometers (24 miles) from the capital, Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Source:Anadolu Agency