AU Special Representative extends best wishes to the people of Somalia on Eid al-Fitr

Mogadishu:-The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, extends his warm and best wishes to the government and the people of Somalia on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

“On behalf of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), I congratulate all the Muslims in Somalia, upon completion of the holy month of Ramadan” – said Ambassador Madeira.

“The holy month of Ramadan is a time to reflect on the teachings of Islam and reinforce the virtues of sharing, forgiveness and self-sacrifice. As we come to the end of Ramadan, let us use this opportunity to renew our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Somalia and to remind ourselves of the responsibility that we have to one another and to the Almighty,” Ambassador Madeira added.

The AU Special Representative said this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations come amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and called on muslims in Somalia to continue to protect themselves by following public health guidelines and avoid the spread of the disease.

“As you celebrate Eid al-Fitr, I urge you to safeguard the progress that your country has made in economic recovery, inclusive politics, and security through containing terrorism, promoting dialogue and reconciliation, state building, reconstruction and recovery,” He said.

Ambassador Madeira reiterated AMISOM’s continued commitment to working with the Somali people, as they strive to end the war, bring peace and develop the country.

Source:AMISOM