AMISOM repel Al-Shabaab attack on Jubaland Security Forces in Bilis Qooqani.

DHOBLEY, Somalia: – An African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) unit in Bilis Qooqani town on Friday stopped a late-night attack on Jubaland Security Forces (JSF), killing and arresting several terrorists in the process.

AMISOM forces recovered several AK 47 rifles and rounds of ammunition from Al Shabaab elements who were neutralized during the foiled attack. The two Jubaland Forces wounded in the ensuing battle are currently receiving treatment at the AMISOM Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bilis Qooqani.

“At about 00:30 hours, Jubaland Security Forces stationed in Bilis Qooqani were attacked by about 20 Al-Shabaab terrorists from three different directions. Our Bilis Qooqani defense points immediately responded by dispatching one platoon to support our Somali counterparts. Three Al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others wounded during the attack which was successfully repelled,” Brigadier Paul Njema, AMISOM Sector 2 Commander said.

Sector two is the southernmost AMISOM frontline sector based in the border town of Dhobley which sits across the common border between Somalia and Kenya. The sector is manned by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who have forward operating bases in 10 other towns apart from Bilis qooqani which came under attack.

Ambassador Madeira, SRCC and Head of AMISOM, hailed AMISOM Kenyan forces for the courage, bravery and professionalism displayed in Bilis Qooqani. He congratulated them for yet another victory against Al Shabaab, as they fulfill AMISOM mandate in Somalia.

Source:AMISOM