UNICEF-supported U-Report on the Move expands to connect refugees, migrants and other young people across Italy.

What do young people need in the COVID-19 crisis? Clear information, but also strong connections with each other at a time of stress and uncertainty. As the lockdown continues, the UNICEF-supported U-Report on the Move initiative has expanded its work to connect refugees, migrants and other young people across Italy. And now its U-Reporters are playing their part in the fight against the disease.

UNICEF launched the digital platform U-Report on the Move in 2017 as part of the wider refugee and migrant response in Italy. The platform enables unaccompanied children and adolescents arriving in Italy to speak out on the issues that matter to them, to share concerns and questions and to receive information that helps them find their way in their new country.

Through Facebook messenger, U-Report subscribers reach out whenever they want to share their needs and main concerns, and suggest and respond to polls that capture their views. Today there are more than 5,000 former unaccompanied children and adolescents registered on the platform, and 14 U-Report Ambassadors who are the most active U-Reporters, promoting and sharing messages through a peer-to-peer approach. Many organizations now work with the platform as U-Partners, providing vital information to young refugees and migrants on their areas of expertise.

Over the past year, U-Report on the Move has opened up to young Italians, who can join U-Local platforms that provide tips and information for smaller communities.