AMISOM troops foil Al Shabaab attack at Somalia’s Barawe airport

Troops from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Friday repulsed Al Shabaab militants who attempted to attack Barawe Airport in Somalia’s South West State.

According to AMISOM, the militants tried to overrun the facility during the attack in which two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were detonated.

The spokesperson for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Brigadier Richard Karemire also confirmed that its troops fought off the militants in the morning attack.

“The UPDF in Barawe has this morning foiled an attempted Al Shabab attack on its position. The forces in ambush successfully blew two enemy vehicles loaded with dangerous explosives,” Karemire said.

According to Karemire, no AMISOM/UPDF soldier was injured in the attack and the unit was on high alert for any subsequent event. Both AMISOM and the UPDF said that mop up exercises in the area were undertaken.

Ugandan troops are deployed in an area of Somalia named Sector 1, which comprises the regions of Banadir and Lower Shabelle. Lower Shabelle region lies in the South West State.

Barawe Airport was commissioned in March following renovations worth $4.3 million, according to local media, largely funded by the European Union.

AMISOM reiterated its dedication to the war on terror and conducting peace support operations in Somalia and stabilising the situation in the country.

“AMISOM remains committed to supporting the Somali security forces and the people of Somalia in fighting an enemy that persistently seeks to destroy lives and reverse progress.”

AMISOM troops were first deployed in Somalia in March 2007 and have since helped Somali National Security Forces push the militant group out of much of southern Somalia including most major towns and cities.

Source: CGTN