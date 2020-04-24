AU Special Representative for Somalia extends message of goodwill to the people and the government of Somalia during the holy month of Ramadan

Mogadishu:- The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, extends his best wishes to the people and the government of Somalia during this holy month of Ramadan.

“As we enter, today, into Ramadan, we recall, with humility that this is the Holy month of fasting, spiritual reflection and worship, a month of expression of kindness and giving to the poor and the needy. May this period of Ramadan fill us with courage, strength and help us win every challenge of life”, Ambassador Madeira said.

As we fast and offer prayers to Allah, the Almighty, may all Somalis find peace and happiness during this holy month of Ramadan.

The SRCC appeals to all members of the community who can afford to help poor and needy brothers and sisters during the holy month of Ramadan to do so and unite in the common fight against the coronavirus and terrorism.

AMISOM will continue working closely with the Federal Government and the people of Somalia to make peace and stability a lasting reality in the country, Ambassador Madeira said.