UNITED STATES BOLSTERS SOMALIA COVID-19 RESPONSE WITH DONATION OF 350 HOSPITAL BEDS.

The United States Embassy Mogadishu, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will donate 350 hospital beds and 500 bedsheets to support the Somali Government in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health was present at a handover ceremony in De Martino Hospital where medical staff graciously received the beds.

These beds and accessories will be used in the ICU units of De Martino hospital and in isolation centers in Mogadishu and be distributed to newly established isolation centers in the regions helping medical personnel to provide life-saving care to their patients.

“The United States is proud to assist the Somali Government during this critical time,” said the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Donald Y. Yamamoto. “Well-equipped isolation centers where patients are well cared for and are safely and comfortably separated, will help limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country.”

“This generous investment makes it possible to save lives, and better prepares us to control the infectious nature of COVID-19,” said Minister of Health Fawziya Abikar Nur. “To beat this outbreak, everyone needs to continue to peacefully follow health guidelines, observe social distancing, and maintain good hygiene practices.”

The U.S. Government is leading the world’s humanitarian and health assistance response to the COVID-19 pandemic even while we battle the virus at home. When an outbreak strikes, it threatens to undermine a nation’s progress towards self-reliance and stability. USAID’s global public health investments ensure continuity of development goals while providing countries with critical assistance to combat COVID-19.

Source: US Embassy in Somalia