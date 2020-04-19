CONDOLENCES ON THE PASSING OF HONOURABLE ADAN ALI HASSAN, MP

Mogadishu:-I have received with great sadness the news of the passing of Honourable Adan Ali Hassan, Member of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, at Yardimeli Specialist Hospital in Mogadishu today.

As the Secretary of the Budget & Finance Committee of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Honourable Hassan played an important role in the youth caucus of the House of the People.

On behalf of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and on my own behalf, I extend our deep-felt condolences to the Government, the Federal Parliament, the people of Somalia, and to the bereaved family of Honourable Adan Ali Hassan for such a great loss.

May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira,

Special Representative of the AUC Chairperson