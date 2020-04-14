Elman FC chairman steps aside, says will remain as Elman supporter.

Chairman of Elman Football Club, Abdirizak Farah Omar (Goroje) has today stepped aside as the club’s boss after two years in office.

Mr. Goroje, who announced his resignation in London, said he left his job as the club’s chairman for personal reasons adding that Elman FC will always remain as his club and he loves it.

“I have been involved in football in most of my life from childhood to the present moment, I love football and I love Elman FC. I left my post as the club’s chairman, but I promise that I will always be available for help and I will remain as a member of the Somali football Family” he said.

“I am leaving my post as Elman FC chairman due to lack of enough time to lead the club and that is the main reason for me to quit. I still have much love for Elma FC family and I will always be very delightful to help both Elman FC and Somali Football Federation to the utmost of my ability” Mr Goroje added.

Under his leadership, Elman FC has been awarded as the best football club of the year (2019) during the iconic Somali Football Awards Gala night held in January this year.

Mr Grojer, is an English FA Goalkeeping license holder and three years ago he founded Goroje Goalkeeping Academy in Somalia to give something back to his country.

He is the father of Ocean Stars member, Yonis Farah, one of the young Somali boys who wrote history last year when Somalia won its first ever FIFA World Cup qualifier clash.

