Somalia reports 9 more coronavirus cases.

The health ministry of Somalia said on Friday that nine more patients were diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Somalia to 21.

Health Minister of Somalia, Fawziya Abikar, said that the newly diagnosed patients have a travel history and were local transmissions.

The offical said that “The health ministry confirms nine new people got COVID-19, bringing the number of corona infected cases to 21”, saying that two of the nine cases are from the health ministry authorities.

The official has urged to Somali population to stay in their houses, abide by the social distancing rules and stay away from public gatherings in order to ain in the curb the spread of the virus in the country.