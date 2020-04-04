The Somalia and Norway Discuss COVID-19 Control

Mogadishu:-On Friday, Prime Minister, H.E. Hassan Ali Khaire and the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, held a virtual meeting to discuss the coordination of efforts between the two governments in order to control COVID-19 and other important issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister thanked the Norwegian government for supporting Somalia’s Debt Relief process and in reaching the Decision Point. He emphasized that the government is doubling its efforts towards debt consolidation, until the Completion Point.

Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide congratulated the government and the Somali people on the success of Debt Relief and pledged that the Norwegian government would continue to support the government in the recovery and development process for the Somali people.

Norway is among the leading countries that are accompanying the Somali government towards peace, stability, and development.

