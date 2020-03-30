Somali governor injured in suicide attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia-A Somali governor was critically injured in a suicide attack that targeted his vehicle in the country’s autonomous region of Puntland, an official said on Sunday.

At least one person was killed and four others wounded – including Nugal region governor Abdisalan Hassan Hersi and former Nugal region police chief Farah Galangoli – in the attack that took place in Garowe, Mohamud Ahmed Guled, a police officer, told Anadolu Agency.

“Abdisalan Hassan Hirsi and former Nugal police chief were seriously wounded in the attack and were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” Guled added.

The police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

Garowe, is the capital of the Puntland autonomous State and located 947 kilometers (588 miles) northeast of the capital Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source:Anadolu Agency