FIFA president sends a message of condolence to Somalia after the passing of Legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, has written to the president of Somali Football Federation, Abdiqani Said Arab, to convey a message of condolence to the country, after the recent passing of football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah.

In his condolence message, president Infantino said “In memory of Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah, Dear President, while the world faces up to the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah”

President Infantino expressed his deep sadness over the death of a great Somali footballer and said “Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss. During his career, he first represented his home Hiiraan region in the regional football tournament and later joined Batroolka FC, one of the top football teams in the Somali first division during the 1980s”

The FIFA boss added “A Somali football legend, well-liked football personality, advisor to the Minister for Youth and Sport of the Federal Government of Somalia in the recent years, his legacy and trajectory on and off the pitch will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed”

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Somali Football Federation, and to his family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in his condolence message to Somalia.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

