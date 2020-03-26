Suicide attack kills 4, wounds 8 in Somalia

MOGADISHU: Somalia-At least four people including civilians were killed, more than eight wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up Wednesday in a tea shop in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, according to officials.

The attack took near the parliament building which was in close proximity to the presidential palace.

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Orongo told Anadolu Agency survivors are being treated at a hospital.

“Our police told me that at least eight other people, mainly civilians, who was near the Sayidka intersection and were rushed to hospital for treatment,” Orongo said.

The attack is the first in Mogadishu since the government confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the Horn of Africa.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source: Anadolu Agency