FIFA, WHO and FIFA member associations in a joint fight against Covid-19.

FIFA has launched awareness-building initiatives to fight Covid-19 in collaboration with the World Health Organization, as the world football’s ruling body is using its member associations to spread a five-step awareness messages throughout the world.

FIFA has passed the WHO-approved messages to its member associations and told them to share the five-step awareness initiative on their digital channels, as part of the global fight against the killer disease.

With regard to the FIFA message, Somali Football Federation has published the messages on its digital platforms both in Somali and English languages. The SFF media department also sent the awareness messages to local Somali media who are also playing a vital part in the ongoing global efforts against the Covid-19 which the World Health organisation termed ‘a pandemic’.

On 16 March 2020, the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, wrote a letter to the 211 member associations, in which he said that we must now do everything in our power to protect fans, players, coaches, and everyone else involved in our beautiful game.

“Most importantly, the football authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus spreading to the wider community” president Infantino said in his message to all FIFA member associations.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

