6 al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia.

MOGADISHU:- Somali National Army (SNA) backed by international partners killed six al-Shabab extremists on Sunday in the southern region of Lower Juba, a military officer confirmed on Monday.

Hassan Mohamed Aden, commander of the 5th Unit of SNA, told the reporters that the army conducted an operation in villages in Lower Juba region.

“Our forces backed by international partners destroyed three bases used by the militants in Bula Haji and Lagta Anole village. Six al-Shabab members, who were in a car, were killed in the airstrike,” Aden said.

“Three senior foreign militant leaders were among those killed in the operation, and our forces are now manning the bases, ” he added.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab extremists in the southern regions, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in the regions, conducting ambushes and planting land mines.

Source:Xinhua