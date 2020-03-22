UNSOM commends planned Puntland state leader visit to Mogadishu

The office of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia has applauded the planned visit by The president of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni to Mogadishu that is expected to happen soon.

“UN in Somalia commends President Deni’s intention to visit Mogadishu and is pleased with Federal. Government’s delegation to Puntland Consultative Conference welcomed this.” UNSOM said in a tweet adding, “We look forward to the meeting between President Deni and President Farmajo to advance dialogue in the national interests.”

The leader of Puntland state has on Thursday announced he will visit Mogadishu to hold talks with the leaders of the federal government to discuss ways to mend the strained relations between regional states and the central government in Mogadishu.

The development move came after Deni held his weekly cabinet meeting in Garowe where he was urged to open dialogue with federal government officials in Mogadishu to end the long running disagreements between the two levels of government.