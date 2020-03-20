Kenyan troops kill 12 al-Shabab militants in coast region.

LAMU, Kenya- Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) troops on Thursday killed 12 al-Shabab militants following a successful raid on their camp at the coastal county of Lamu, officials confirmed.

John Elungata, the Coast regional commissioner, said that among the dead was an al-Shabab commander from the coast region who has been providing intelligence and logistical support to the militants operating in the dense Boni forest that is near the border with Somalia.

“Our soldiers killed 12 al-Shabab militants during the Thursday raid and captured one alive. The raid was part of the ongoing KDF operations in pursuit of the militants who launched a botched attack at Kotile special operations group camp on March 13,” said Elungata.

He said the raid at training camp for Somalia based militants was a big blow and would disrupt their activities due to lack of food supplies and ammunition.

Elungata said that soldiers also recovered military-grade weapons including 3 AK 47 rifles, 7 magazines, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, pouches and a water carrier during the raid at al-Shabab camp.

Security teams operating in the coast region have since intensified operations to flush out al-Shabab militants and their local sympathizers. Enditem

Source: Xinhua