SFF VP tells Ocean Stars youngsters “You are luckier than we had been”

Mogadishu:-Somalia- Somali Football Federation vice president for regional development, Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, accompanied by SFF executive committee member and the head of the technical committee, Abdisamad Sheik Qasim visited Somali U 16 squad at their training base in the National Technical Centre to encourage them as they prepare for national duty.

“Somalia has a population of more than 12 million and out of those millions of people you have been selected to represent your country, meaning that you have embraced a huge responsibility and we need you to understand such a big national task you are doing for the whole Somalia” vice president Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, told the Ocean Stars Youngsters.

“As usual you have my personal support and as I did whenever I met you I am also doing today to make you happy” Mr Ahmed who is one of the country’s most prominent businessmen told the young faces before providing them with financial support.

The vice president and his delegation toured across the training base to see the facilities available including toilets, dressing rooms, medical services and the entire accommodation.

“I express my admiration with the top class facilities available for you. I can see that a well-trained medical team is on standby to help you. In my time we didn’t have all you are having today including the artificial grass, so I can say you are luckier than we had been” SFF vice president for regional development, Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, said as he addressed Ocean Stars Youngsters, who are in preparation for this year’s CECAFA U-16 championship to be hosted in Djibouti this summer.

“You are being trained by an experienced young Somali coach who did his coaching education in the United States and had trained teams there and one who speaks the same language you speak. That is another great opportunity you have” he told the young boys.

The vice president told the young faces if they continue to be talented as they are, then they will have the opportunity to grow in football environment and get other opportunities to represent Somalia in different levels from junior to the senior stage.

The team is coached by Abdihamid Mohamed Moalin, who took charge of them late last month.

