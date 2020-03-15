Somaliland: Djibouti Based Embassy of the Russian Federation for Somalia Newsletter

Somalilandsun: On the 13 February 2020 the Embassy of the Russian Federation based in Djibouti and hosting Moscow’s Diplomatic representation to Somaliland and Somalia released its Newsletter # 199.
Topics in this issue include
- Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Moscow, March 12, 2020
- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s participation in Government Hour at a State Duma plenary meeting
- Update on Covid-19
- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso Alpha Barry
- Update on Syria
- Update on Yemen
- Project to build Hidase hydroelectric dam on the Nile Question from Egyptian Ten-TV Channel
- Fake media stories on the possibility of sending Russian troops to Afghanistan
- Continued discrimination against the Russian language in Ukraine
- The 52nd anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Mauritius and
- The Foreign Ministry’s presentation of the UNOCT project on the exchange of air traveller data
Embassy of the Russian Federation Newsletter # 199
