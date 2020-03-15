Somaliland: Djibouti Based Embassy of the Russian Federation for Somalia Newsletter

Somalilandsun: On the 13 February 2020 the Embassy of the Russian Federation based in Djibouti and hosting Moscow’s Diplomatic representation to Somaliland and Somalia released its Newsletter # 199.

Topics in this issue include

Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Moscow, March 12, 2020

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s participation in Government Hour at a State Duma plenary meeting

Update on Covid-19

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso Alpha Barry

Update on Syria

Update on Yemen

Project to build Hidase hydroelectric dam on the Nile Question from Egyptian Ten-TV Channel

Fake media stories on the possibility of sending Russian troops to Afghanistan

Continued discrimination against the Russian language in Ukraine

The 52nd anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Mauritius and

The Foreign Ministry’s presentation of the UNOCT project on the exchange of air traveller data

