Somaliland: Djibouti Based Embassy of the Russian Federation for Somalia Newsletter

Maxamuud Axmed
Somalilandsun: On the 13 February 2020 the Embassy of the Russian Federation based in Djibouti and hosting Moscow’s Diplomatic representation to Somaliland and Somalia released its Newsletter # 199.

Topics in this issue include

 

  • Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Moscow, March 12, 2020
  • Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s participation in Government Hour at a State Duma plenary meeting

 

  • Update on Covid-19

 

  • Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso Alpha Barry
  • Update on Syria
  • Update on Yemen

 

  • Project to build Hidase hydroelectric dam on the Nile Question from Egyptian Ten-TV Channel
  • Fake media stories on the possibility of sending Russian troops to Afghanistan

 

  • Continued discrimination against the Russian language in Ukraine
  • The 52nd anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Mauritius and
  • The Foreign Ministry’s presentation of the UNOCT project on the exchange of air traveller data

 

Read full newsletter below

Embassy of the Russian Federation Newsletter # 199

Source:-MENAFN.COM

