COVID-19: Somalia bans entry from worst-hit countries.

MOGADISHU: Somalia-Somali government announced Sunday that it banned all passengers with a travel history through the worst-hit countries from entering Somalia.

All passengers originating from China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy or transiting through one of those countries for the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the country.

The measure was taken to stem the spread of the new coronavirus known as COVID-19, according to a statement by Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

After a meeting in Somali capital Mogadishu, Somali Health Minister Fawziya Abikar called on all donors to unite their support to help the government’s contingency plan for COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry, there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Somalia, but the government said it had quarantined four people including Somali citizens.

Following his trip from Turkey, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, the former president and the main opposition alliance leader, said on Sunday: “Everyone should be humble to be checked as it is in the interest of the nation and public safety”.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now nearly 5,700, with more than 152,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

