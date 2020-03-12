Ilhan Omar announces marriage to Tim Mynett in Instagram post

Rep. Ilhan Omar shared some personal news Wednesday night: She’s a new bride.

The Minnesota Democrat posted on Instagram a photo of herself and her former political consultant, Tim Mynett.

“Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote in the caption, ending with the Arabic word that translates in English to, “Praise be to God.”

Word of a romance between Omar and Mynett became more than just talk last August when Mynett’s then-wife, Beth Mynett, 55, filed for divorce from her 38-year-old husband.

In court papers, Beth Mynett claimed her husband’s traveling and work hours may have been “more related to his affair with Omar than to his actual work commitments,” FOX 9 of Minneapolis-St. Paul reported.

The Mynetts’ split was finalized in December. Beth and Tim Mynett are parents of a teenage son.

Last October, Omar filed for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, the father of their three children.

“There has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship,” Omar claimed in court documents filed on her 38th birthday, The New York Post reported at the time.

Omar claimed neither partner was seeking an order of protection and she asked the court to grant them “joint legal and physical custody” of their three minor children.

The Omar-Hirsi divorce was finalized in November, according to reports.

Hirsi then found a new girlfriend and remarried just 37 days later in Somalia, The New York Post reported.

Hirsi posted a photo of himself and a woman believed to be his new wife on Instagram in January.

“I look forward to this new chapter in my life and I ask you all to join me in celebration,” he captioned the photo.