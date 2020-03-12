Gecheo takes over CECAFA as Musonye quits

Dar Es Salaam:-Auka Gecheo has been appointed as the new Executive director for the Council of East and Central Africa football Associations (CECAFA) after the long-serving General Secretary Nicholas Musonye has stepped aside.

Mr Gecheo who previously served as the East Africa General manager for Supersport, has on Thursday 11 March been inaugurated as CECAFA’s executive director during the takeover ceremony which took place in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania in the presence of CECAFA President Wallace Karia who also doubles as the president of Tanzania Football Federation.

The post of executive director was created during CECAFA General Assembly in Uganda on 19th December last year under the instructions from CAF, Africa’s football governing body.

With Gecheo’s takeover, Nicholas Musonye, officially leaves the East and Central Africa football’s ruling body after servicing as its general secretary since 2001. Mr. Musonye (Kenya) had served under four CECAFA presidents including Farah Addo (Somalia), Denis Obua (Ugnda), Leodegar Tenga (Tanzania) and Dr Mutasim Gafar (Sudan).

In his speech at the takeover gathering in Das Es Salaan, the new CECAFA Executive director, Auka Gecheo, commended his predecessor Nicholas Musonye for actively devoting to the development of East and Central Africa region’s football adding that he will work hard to maintain the gains and achievements made under Nicholas Musonye.

Last year CECAFA organised six more competitions from under 15 to the senior level, while in 2020, CECAFA has announced a full colander year of activities with more competitions to be held across the region. This year’s allocations of CECAFA tournaments is as follows.

CECAFA U-16 championship will be staged in Djibouti which would mean that the horn of African country will host its first ever CECAFA event. Women’s U-17 and men’s U-20 championships will be held in Burundi, while Rwanda will host AFCON U-17 qualifiers for East and Central Africa region and as well as CECAFA senior women’s challenge Cup.

Senior men’s challenge Cup and AFCON U-20 qualifiers will be staged in Sudan, as Kagame Club Cup will go to Tanzania and Uganda will host CECAFA women’s U-20 championship.

By Shafi’i Mohayddin Abokar