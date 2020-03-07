Djibouti and Mauritania FAs sign a partnership pact

Nouakchott:- The president of Djibouti football Federation, Souleiman Hassan Waberi and his Mauritanian counterpart Ahmed Yahya, both CAF Exco members on Thursday March 5, 2020, signed a partnership agreement aimed at boosting cooperation between both federations, after a meeting in Nouakchott.

Djiboutian FA president Souleiman Hassan Waberi, who talked to the media said that the partnership pact is meaningful for both countries as it strengthens their cooperation by focusing on key issues pertaining to the promotion of the game in the two brotherly countries.

“The agreement covers a number of key areas including the exchange of knowledge, experience and skills, in particularly it focuses on areas of youth development, good governance, competitions, marketing, communication and technical development” president Waberi said.

“I delightfully laud for the historic agreement we have signed today. This initiative allows us to work hand in hand for the betterment of football in our brotherly countries” said the president who added that the historic pact was very fruitful as it coincides with Djibouti’s first time qualification for the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

President Waberi was hopeful that the partnership pact will pave the way for the organization of a supper cup match between Djibouti and Mauritania in the near future, which he said will further strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries.

Meanwhile, the president of Mauritanian football federation, Ahmed Yahya, who received Mr Waberi at his compound in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, said he was very pleased that the duo were able to sign such a partnership agreement.

“I am very cheerful to welcome my brother and friend Souleiman Hassan Waberi to my office and discuss with him several issues which are beneficial to our countries” said President Ahmed Yahya, who pledged full support for Djibouti football which he said had shown a significant growth in recent years under the leadership of the visionary president Souleiman Hassan Waberi.

By Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar

In charge of FIFA, CAF and CECAFA for Djibouti and Somalia football reporting