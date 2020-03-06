Somali FA trains medical staff for national football clubs

Somali Football Federation has on Thursday concluded a two-day first aid in football workshop held for doctors of the national level football clubs in the country.

The workshop addressed key topical issues including first aid of the players, managing sudden cardiac arrests and its symptoms, FIFA doping control and how it works and ad well as nutrition of footballers.

Somali Football Federation executive committee member and chairperson of the medical committee, Omar Mahmoud Nur, who addressed at the conclusion ceremony of the workshop, said that this was the second such workshop to be held in the country since the beginning of the year pledging that more workshops will be held across the country.

“Many young players were unable to continue chasing their profession due to injuries and they stopped playing the game they loved too much, because they lacked the appropriate medical services they needed, so learning from the past, we decided to train many sports medicine doctors and from now I am fully confident that we will be able to provide our players with the proper medical services they need” SFF medical committee chairperson, Omar Mahmoud Nur, said before handing over the microphone to senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed.

On his side, the senior vice president added that SFF is committed to increasing the knowledge of sports medicine throughout the country, adding that other such workshops are schedule to be held in federal member states.

“The importance of this workshop was to equip these young doctors with knowledge, skills and the confidence they need to ensure that Somali footballers receive the appropriate medical care they deserve” SFF senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said before announcing the closure of the two-day workshop.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Aweys Abdullahi, who doubles as the deputy head of Somali football referees committee.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

