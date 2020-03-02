Kenya denies interfering with Somalia’s internal affairs.

Kenya has rejected claims it is interfering with Somalia’s internal affairs and dismissed them as “fabricated for political expediency”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written a protest note to Mogadishu in response to a statement issued on Friday by Somali Ambassador to the UN, Abukar Dahir Osman, who said Nairobi was destabilising his country.

“Kenya rejects the unwarranted and invalid allegations made by the Federal Government of Somalia and takes great exception to the fabricated indictments of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs,” Nairobi’s protest note, seen by the Nation, said.

“These baseless accusations are part of a growing and persistent pattern of ill intent to use Kenya as a scapegoat and tool to justify unfulfilled legitimate and social demands in Somalia and for political mileage.