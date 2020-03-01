Eight MPs held at Wilson Airport over ‘secret’ mission to Somalia



At least eight Members of Parliament from North Eastern Kenya are set to be questioned by police over their secret mission to Somalia.

Citizen Digital understands that the MPs from Wajir and Mandera counties flew to Mogadishu on Saturday and jetted back to the country on Sunday morning aboard a chartered plane.

They include; Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West), Ibrahim Abdi (Lafey), Rashid Kassim (Wajir East), Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), Omar Maalim (Mandera East), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Adan Haji (Mandera West) and Kullow Maalim (Banisa).

Sources disclosed that Kenyan detectives had information that the eight were making their way to Somalia, where they were allegedly hosted by the Somalia Intelligence Services.

Detectives will be keen on establishing the agenda of the meeting considering the current strained diplomatic relations between Kenya and Somalia.

The eight will also be questioned on the nature of the trip; whether it was private or official, in which case the Speaker of the National Assembly should have been informed.

Several vehicles belonging to the Serious Crimes and Anti-terror police units were spotted at the Wilson Airport where the eight are set to be questioned.

Source: citizentv