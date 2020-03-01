20 dead so far as Shabaab attacks in Kenya escalate.

At least 20 innocent lives have been lost as a result of terror attacks that have been carried out in the last two months by suspected Al Shabaab militants.

An analysis by Sunday Nation shows that the terror group has this year alone launched 16 attacks which all targeted North Eastern and Coast regions.

The attacks happened in Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Lamu counties between January and February even as the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group ramped up their campaigns in the country.

EIGHT ATTACKS

In the attacks, Garissa county suffered the most as it recorded eight attacks that resulted in the deaths of 10 people including teachers, pupils and security officers.