Cracks widen in Shabaab as ailing leader expels commanders.

Cracks in Al-Shabaab have widened following the expulsion of two senior commanders.
Intelligence reports indicate that the militant group’s commanders have disagreed along clan lines and sharing of resources.
The differences have reportedly led to the dismissal of two top commanders identified as Bashir Qorqab and Karate by their ailing senior, Ahmed Diriye.
“The bitter differences among the three leaders arose over the sharing of resources from a big telco that has been financing Al-Shabaab,” states an intelligence report seen by the Nation.
The move has sparked a rebellion from a section of the militants over what they termed “unfair treatment of some clans”.
The faction has expressed dissatisfaction with its leadership and has protested against overtaxation and unfair treatment of its clan.
