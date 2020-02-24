Federal Government of Somalia, AFRICOM target al-Shabaab

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab compound in the vicinity of Dujuuma, Somalia, Feb. 23.

“U.S. support to African-led counter-terrorism operations is crucial in East Africa,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gregory Hadfield, U.S. Africa Command deputy director of intelligence. “China and Russia appear content to remain on the sidelines as our African partners, with U.S. support, fight extremism and pave the way to enhanced security and stability on the continent.”

Al-Shabaab leadership has expressed its primary desire is to conduct attacks not just in East Africa, but against Americans and U.S. interests across the globe. Currently, our command assesses the al-Qaida-aligned group lacks the capability to strike the U.S. homeland due to the persistent pressure placed on the group led by our African partners.

Initial assessments conclude three terrorists were wounded and an al-Shabaab compound was reduced as a result of this precision airstrike.

We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

Due to our capabilities, influence, and credibility, U.S. Africa Command and our U.S. interagency partners are uniquely postured to support Somali efforts, including to help coordinate other international partner engagement.

Source: AFRICOM