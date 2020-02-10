Wanted regional Minister exposes facts surrounding his escape from Police custody.

Jubbaland security minister Abdirashid Janan, who escaped from detention in Mogadishu on 28 January spoke to the media explaining the story surrounding his arrest and his escape from detention.

The minister says, his arrest was politically instigated, his stand regarding to Kismayo election landed him into trouble, I was arrested immediately Madobe was sworn as Jubbaland president, said the minister.

He insisted that he had been framed for a crime he didn’t commit and accused the government of debunking fake news to the people.

Speaking on his time in prison, the minister stated that he was previously held in a family house in Huruwa district, (a no go zone for government officials) due to insecurity and regular attacks from Alshabab before he was transferred to other houses in various districts in Mogadishu.

Janan blamed Somalia National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) heads and other government officials for endangering his life and being violent during his detention.