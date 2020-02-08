Amb. Dahir Geelle to run for Somalia presidential election in 2020/2021.

Johannesburg , South Africa (Horn Observer) former minister of information Amb. Dahir Mohamoud Geelle announced his presidential candidacy in the upcoming elections in Somalia set to take place in 2020/2021.

Speaking to the Somali community here in South Africa, Amb. Geelle told the Somali community that he is a political who is seeking to leading Somalia, lift the current burden and transform it into prosperous nation.

“I know you are not lawmakers, but i am a candidate to run for the next presidential elections.” Amb. Dahir Mohamoud Geelle said, “You are very valuable people who live abroad, but I want to ensure you that i am ready to make change.”

Ambassador Dahir Mohamoud Geelle resigned his post as Minister of information and was the former Somali ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Analysts say that Amb. Geelle is not only a politician but also an elder with the regard to the Somalia matters.