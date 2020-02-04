Somalia: US Embassy in Mogadishu congratulates newly Elected Galmudug president, amid political stand off.

MOGADISHU, Somalia-US Embassy in Mogadishu on Sunday congratulated the newly Elected Galmudug leadership in a statement released by the Embassy, amidst political stand off that led the the Galmudug to form three rival administrations.
“The United States calls on everyone to commit to participating in a peaceful dialogue that jointly addresses the challenges facing the region and the country. It is the responsibility of everyone to avoid the threat and/or use of violence.” The embassy statement added that Galmudug is critical to the future of Somalia and to the continued response to ongoing threats to the security of the Somali people. A re-energized process of dialogue and compromise will be necessary on all sides.
Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor-Qoor) who is a federal government backed candidate was elected in a controversial election that took place in the town of Dhusamareb, a city which already hosts a rival administration.
Galmudug State of Somalia now has three separate presidents and three local parliaments, while the federal government only recognizes one president.
Many fear that violence might break out anytime as the two of the presidents are based in Dhusamareb, the headquerts of Galmudug.
Similar political rift hit the elections of Jubbaland state of Somalia, which resulted the government to cut ties with the region following elections that the government said were not inline with the elections procedures set by the Ministry of interior of the federal government.