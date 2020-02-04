Somalia: US Embassy in Mogadishu congratulates newly Elected Galmudug president, amid political stand off.

MOGADISHU, Somalia-US Embassy in Mogadishu on Sunday congratulated the newly Elected Galmudug leadership in a statement released by the Embassy, amidst political stand off that led the the Galmudug to form three rival administrations.

“We congratulate the newly elected President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor-Qoor)” The embassy statement read, ” The United States remains committed, determined and focused on advancing our shared goals and objectives of realizing a secure and prosperous Somalia for all Somalis. The people of Somalia demand it, future generations expect it, and Somalia’s leaders must enact it.”

The United States calls on everyone to commit to participating in a peaceful dialogue and avoid threat or use of violence as the Embassy closely watched the political process in Galmudug, calling today’s election a beginning to a broad -based political reconciliation process “The United States calls on everyone to commit to participating in a peaceful dialogue that jointly addresses the challenges facing the region and the country. It is the responsibility of everyone to avoid the threat and/or use of violence.” The embassy statement added that Galmudug is critical to the future of Somalia and to the continued response to ongoing threats to the security of the Somali people. A re-energized process of dialogue and compromise will be necessary on all sides.

Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor-Qoor) who is a federal government backed candidate was elected in a controversial election that took place in the town of Dhusamareb, a city which already hosts a rival administration.