Air strike kills senior Alshabaab militant in southern Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Federal Government of Somalia, in coordination with and supported by its US partners, conducted an air strike near the town of Jilib in Middle region that killed one al-Shabaab fighter.

These operations show the determination the determination of the FGS to pursue and bring al-Shabaab to justice for the crimes they commit against the people of Somalia.

This air strike highlights the determination of the FGS Security Forces to create a better future for all Somalis and the inability of al-Shabaab to prevent FGS operations in Jilib shows the fragile state that the terrorist organization is in. The international partners of the FGS are determined to make Somalia a safe and secure country for all Somalis to live and prosper.

Al-Shabaab ability to create fear amongst the local populace is increasingly degrading. Over the past few years, al-Shabaab has repeatedly loss territory and equipment on the battlefield.

Once in control of the Capital of Mogadishu and most of the southern Somalia, al-Shabaab has seen its territory dwindle under the assault of the Federal Government of Somalia, the African Mission to Somalia, and US Forces.

The loss of cities and towns in Middle Juba and Lower Shabele have significantly reduced al-Shabaab’s influence and forced al-Shabaab to rely on terrorist attacks such as bombing of innocent civilians in Somalia and cowardice actions across our borders as they try to remain relevant and generate fear amongst the Somalis people.

The FGS, FMS and its international partners will not rest until every citizen of Somalia is liberated from bondage of al-Shabaab oppression. At this time, there are no reports of civilians casualties and injuries as a result of these operations.

Source: SONNA