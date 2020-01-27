Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia leaders met in Asmara

Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed has arrived Asmara, Eritrea, On Sunday to discuss regional cooperation with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Somalia’s President Mohammed Abdullahi.

“I will be meeting with my brothers, the leaders of Eritrea and Somalia. President Isaias Afwerki, President Mohammed Abdullahi and I will discuss on a wide range of issues. As always, I am certain our dear and welcoming city of Asmara will make our stay delightful,” twitted Dr. Abiy.

The Prime Minister and his delegation, which include Defense Minister Lemma Megersa, were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport, according to the Information Minister of Eritrea Yemane G.Meskel.

After the leaders of the two countries have decided to end hostility following the coming to power of Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia, the leaders of the three neighboring countries have been meeting to maintain peace and stability and towards achieving sound economic cooperation.

Somalia, which has been in chaos for the past few decades has also been improving its peace and stability after the U.S. educated President Abdullahi (Farmajo) came to power a few years ago. Meanwhile, the country is still facing challenges from the terrorist group al-Shabaab, which recently killed dozens of people, including six Somali government soldiers and 19 militants a few weeks ago.

The discussion of the leaders of the three countries is also expected to involve on how to contain the terrorist group and maintain peace and stability in the sub-region.