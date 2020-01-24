Somali Football Federation holds sports medicine workshop.

Somali Football Federation (SFF) held a two-day sports medicine workshop on 22-23 January at the SFF headquarters in Mogadishu.

Eight elite members of the SFF medical staff were trained at the workshop which was the first of such education workshops to be held in federal member states throughout the year, according to the chairman of SFF medical committee Omar Mahmoud Nur.

The very crucial topics addressed during the two-day sports medicine workshop include: pre-competition medical assessment, management of traumatic injuries, nutrition for football players, managing sudden cardiac arrests and emergency medical care on the football field.

The president of Somali Football federation, Abdiqani Said Arab, who addressed at the conclusion of the workshop emphasised that the SFF Media department under his instructions will organize more sports medicine seminars in regional states in line with the SFF’s annual plan for the year.

“Sports medicine knowledge is more important for the promotion of the game and that is why the SFF is committed to spreading such knowledge throughout the country” the president said adding that medical committee chairman Omar Mahmoud Nur and his deputy Yahye Mohamed Abukar, are in charge of the SFF of ensuring that such workshops are conducted in all federal states as planed and on time.

