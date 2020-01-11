3 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia’s Juba.

On Thursday, as many as three al-Shabab militants were murdered as a result of an operation conducted by Somali national forces, backed by Jubbaland state army in Lower Juba region in southern Somalia, a military official affirmed on Friday.

Commander of the first division of Jubbaland forces, Aden Abdulkadir, stated that the operation was carried out in Yaq Baisharo, on the outskirts of the coastal city of Kismayo.

He affirmed, “There was a fierce clash and the forces inflicted severe casualties on the militants, killing three of them. We captured one of the fighters alive”.

Abdulkadir highlighted that the operation also resulted in the confiscation of weapons from the militants.

Source: MENAFN