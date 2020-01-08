AMISOM hospital receives laboratory and theater equipment

Mogadishu:-The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has handed over medical equipment to a health facility operated by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Mogadishu.

The health facility located within the AMISOM Halane Base provides medical services to African Union troops and Somali Security Forces involved in joint operations to fight terrorists, as well as to Somali civilians.

The UNSOS Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roberts Onebunne handed over laboratory and theatre equipment on Monday, to enable the medical facility to deliver improved services.

The Commanding Officer of the hospital, Capt. Gideon Nuwagira received the equipment at a function that was officiated by the AMISOM Deputy Force in charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Nakibus Lakara.

Maj. Gen. Lakara noted that the provision of quality medical services is critical for the welfare and morale of the troops. He also urged medical personnel at the facility to extend medical services to residents of Mogadishu as part of a humanitarian mandate.

“In a war environment, we expect casualties and to keep the morale of the troops high, you must handle those casualties very well,” Maj. Gen. Lakara told the hospital staff.

Dr. Onebunne noted that besides equipping the facility, UNSOS also provides crucial technical support to ensure the efficiency and longevity of equipment.

“We now have a biomedical technician whom we recruited to ensure the equipment is maintained,” Dr. Onebunne explained.

The Commander of the AMISOM Ugandan contingent, Brig Richard Otto, expressed gratitude for the donation and hoped that provision of medical services would be greatly improved.

“We appreciate your support, and I know that the additional containers bearing various medical equipment will take this hospital to a different height,” Brig. Otto said.

Capt. Nuwagira noted that the equipment would ease patient care and management, especially in diagnosis, treatment end evaluation of patients.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the UNSOS medical department for not only delivering the equipment but for the support you have rendered,” Capt. Nuwagira stated.

Source: AMISOM