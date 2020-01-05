Al Shabab Says It Attacked Kenyan Base Used by U.S.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Al Shabab, the Somali terrorist group, on Sunday attacked a military base in Kenya that is used by both American and Kenyan forces, the militants said.

The group said in a statement that it had carried out a dawn raid on Camp Simba, across the Somali border in southeastern Kenya.

“There was an attack, but they have been repulsed,” Irungu Macharia, the commissioner for Lamu, where the base is situated, told Agence France-Presse. The official did not say whether there had been any casualties.

In a statement, the Kenya Defense Forces said that “four terrorists” had been killed. The military said that the insurgents had unsuccessfully tried to breach an air strip.